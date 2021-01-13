Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:59AM MST until January 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Weather Advisory for the Teton and surrounding
mountains Tuesday night through Wednesday…
.A broad Pacific trough will bring snow to the western mountains
through Wednesday night. An inch or two has already fallen across
some of the higher peaks. Snow will increase during the morning
hours and will taper off Wednesday night as the system moves off
to the east.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches with locally higher amounts on the highest peaks. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph Wednesday afternoon and early
evening.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across
mountain passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.