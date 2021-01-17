Special Weather Statement issued January 17 at 7:05PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 700 PM MST, strong wind gusts up to 60 mph were noted near the
Interstate 86 and 84 merger east of Burley. Numerical models suggest
that the strong winds will continue in this area through 9 PM MDT
before gradually tapering off through 11 PM MDT. Motorists
traveling through this region should use caution, especially high
profile vehicles with light loads.
Locations impacted include…
Yale Rest Area and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.
Comments