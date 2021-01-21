Special Weather Statement issued January 21 at 4:29PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches in the
valleys with 3 to 6 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE…Western Mountains and Valleys
* WHEN…Tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest periods of snow are expected
between 6 PM and midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS…Mountain passes will be slick to snow covered.
Visibility will be reduced in bursts of heavier snow.
