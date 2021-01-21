Special Weather Statement issued January 21 at 5:15AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches in the

valleys with 3 to 5 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Western Mountains and Valleys

* WHEN…Light snow starting today and increasing Tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest periods of snow are expected

between 6pm and midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS…Mountain passes may become slick to snow covered.

Visibility will be reduced in bursts of heavier snow.