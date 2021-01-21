Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 1:22PM MST until January 23 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
expect 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes.
* WHERE…Wasatch mountains, including Emigration pass.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments