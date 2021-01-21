Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 1:22PM MST until January 23 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,

expect 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes.

* WHERE…Wasatch mountains, including Emigration pass.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.