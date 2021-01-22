Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 1:40AM MST until January 23 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow accumulation

of 4 to 9 inches.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, including Emigration pass.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions with reduced visibility creating

difficult to hazardous travel conditions in the mountains.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.