Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 5:26AM MST until January 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Weather Advisories across southern Wyoming and souther
portions of Fremont and Natrona counties…
.A Pacific storm system will bring light to moderate to snow from
the south by late this afternoon into the evening. This snow will
spread east of the Divide late tonight and continue across much of
the area into Saturday night.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
across southern Lincoln County. 6 to 8 inches in the Salt and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be very
difficult, especially across mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
