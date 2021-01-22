Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 5:26AM MST until January 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Weather Advisories across southern Wyoming and souther

portions of Fremont and Natrona counties…

.A Pacific storm system will bring light to moderate to snow from

the south by late this afternoon into the evening. This snow will

spread east of the Divide late tonight and continue across much of

the area into Saturday night.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

across southern Lincoln County. 6 to 8 inches in the Salt and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be very

difficult, especially across mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.