Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 5:26AM MST until January 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Winter Weather Advisories across southern Wyoming and souther

portions of Fremont and Natrona counties…

.A Pacific storm system will bring light to moderate to snow from

the south by late this afternoon into the evening. This snow will

spread east of the Divide late tonight and continue across much of

the area into Saturday night.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

6 to 10 inches will occur along the west slopes of the Wind

River Mountains.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Upper Green River Basin

Foothills and Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.