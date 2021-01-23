Special Weather Statement issued January 23 at 2:40AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Light to moderate snowfall will continue across the southern and
southeast mountains this morning before tapering off this
afternoon. Storm total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the
mountain-valleys and upwards of 4 inches over Malad and Fish Creek
Summits are expected. Ongoing snowfall may create difficult
winter driving conditions through the morning hours. Be sure to
check the latest forecast and road conditions before traveling
into the southern or southeastern mountains today.
