Special Weather Statement issued January 23 at 2:40AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Light to moderate snowfall will continue across the southern and

southeast mountains this morning before tapering off this

afternoon. Storm total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the

mountain-valleys and upwards of 4 inches over Malad and Fish Creek

Summits are expected. Ongoing snowfall may create difficult

winter driving conditions through the morning hours. Be sure to

check the latest forecast and road conditions before traveling

into the southern or southeastern mountains today.