This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of light Snow. Total snowfall accumulations of 1

to 2 inches expected. Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches

possible near Afton and Star Valley Ranch.

* WHERE…The Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.