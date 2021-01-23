Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 2:32AM MST until January 23 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light to moderate snowfall mainly this morning then
tapering off this afternoon. Storm total accumulation of 5 to 9
inches over the Bear River Range with 1 to 3 inches possible in
the nearby mountain valleys.
* WHERE…The Bear River Range and Bear Lake Valley including
Emigration and Georgetown Summits.
* WHEN…continuing through 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Snowfall will create reduced visibility and difficult
travel conditions at times in the Bear Lake region.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.