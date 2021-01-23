Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 3:01PM MST until January 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Weather Advisories across southern Wyoming into

portions of central Wyoming through this evening…

.A Pacific storm system continues to produce snow across central

and southern portions of Wyoming, which will begin to taper off

later tonight.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches across southern Lincoln County. 6 to 8 inches in the

Salt and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.