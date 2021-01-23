Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 3:01PM MST until January 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Weather Advisories across southern Wyoming into
portions of central Wyoming through this evening…
.A Pacific storm system continues to produce snow across central
and southern portions of Wyoming, which will begin to taper off
later tonight.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches across southern Lincoln County. 6 to 8 inches in the
Salt and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.