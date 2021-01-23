Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 3:01PM MST until January 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Weather Advisories across southern Wyoming into

portions of central Wyoming through this evening…

.A Pacific storm system continues to produce snow across central

and southern portions of Wyoming, which will begin to taper off

later tonight.

* WHAT…Periods of snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2

to 4 inches. 6 to 10 inches will occur along the west slopes

of the Wind River Mountains.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Upper Green River Basin

Foothills and Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.