Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 2:30PM MST until January 29 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Caribou Range of mountains, including Palisades

Reservoir in the north to Georgetown Summit in the south.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact driving, and may mean temporary road

closure.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South wind of 20 to 30 mph on Wednesday

will mean heavy drifting of snow, along with near-zero

visibility in blowing snow. Motorists should consider changing

travel plans if at possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.