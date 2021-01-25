Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 2:30PM MST until January 29 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Caribou Range of mountains, including Palisades
Reservoir in the north to Georgetown Summit in the south.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact driving, and may mean temporary road
closure.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South wind of 20 to 30 mph on Wednesday
will mean heavy drifting of snow, along with near-zero
visibility in blowing snow. Motorists should consider changing
travel plans if at possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
