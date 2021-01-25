Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 2:30PM MST until January 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 9
inches, except 4 to 6 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
* WHERE…The north part of the eastern Magic Valley, from
Shoshone area, to the Monteview/Mud Lake area in the northwest
part of the Snake River plain, and in the northeast part of the
Snake River plain, from Rexburg to Saint Anthony. This includes
the Idaho National Laboratory.
* WHEN…From 11 PM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Temporary road closures will be possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South wind of 20 to 30 mph on Wednesday
will mean heavy drifting of snow, along with near-zero
visibility in blowing snow. Motorists should consider changing
travel plans if at possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments