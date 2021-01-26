Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
Occasional light to moderate snow will impact western Wyoming and
the Wind River Range from Wednesday night through Saturday.
* WHAT…Periods of light to moderate snow. Snowfall amounts of
two to three inches daily through Saturday and higher
accumulations are expected over the three day period. western
mountains and the Wind River range.
* WHERE…Western Mountains and the Wind River Range.
* WHEN…Wednesday night through Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mountain passes will be slick to snow
covered. Visibility will be reduced in bursts of heavier snow.
