Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 2:38PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Occasional light to moderate snow will impact western Wyoming and

the Wind River Range from Wednesday night through Saturday.

* WHAT…Periods of light to moderate snow. Snowfall amounts of

two to three inches daily through Saturday and higher

accumulations are expected over the three day period. western

mountains and the Wind River range.

* WHERE…Western Mountains and the Wind River Range.

* WHEN…Wednesday night through Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mountain passes will be slick to snow

covered. Visibility will be reduced in bursts of heavier snow.