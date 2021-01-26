Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 9:47PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Significant snow totals possible.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and the Upper Green River

Basin Foothills. This includes Jackson, Afton, Alpine, Star

Valley Ranch, Thayne, Hoback Canyon, Bondurant, and Pinedale.

* WHEN…Wednesday night through Friday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will not be continuous with potential

dry periods between snow events. Stay tuned for later statements

on this storm.