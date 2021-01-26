Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 9:47PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Significant snow totals possible.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and the Upper Green River
Basin Foothills. This includes Jackson, Afton, Alpine, Star
Valley Ranch, Thayne, Hoback Canyon, Bondurant, and Pinedale.
* WHEN…Wednesday night through Friday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will not be continuous with potential
dry periods between snow events. Stay tuned for later statements
on this storm.
Comments