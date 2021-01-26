Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 9:47PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Significant snow totals possible.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Wind River Mountains, and the Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Wednesday night through Friday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be periods of moderate to heavy

snow with some breaks in the snow during the event. Stay tuned

for later statements on this storm.