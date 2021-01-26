Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 9:47PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Significant snow totals possible.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Wind River Mountains, and the Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Wednesday night through Friday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be periods of moderate to heavy
snow with some breaks in the snow during the event. Stay tuned
for later statements on this storm.
