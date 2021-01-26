Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 3:26AM MST until January 29 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of

6 to 12 inches, with higher elevations around 18 inches. Winds

gusting 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park, Victor, Pine Creek Pass, Targhee Pass, and

Raynolds Pass.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to heavier snow and

gusty winds. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.