Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 3:26AM MST until January 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of

10 to 20 inches at lower elevations, with highest elevations

around 2 feet. The Lost River Range should see 6 to 16 inches.

The Stanley Basin should see 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting 25 to

35 mph especially at mid and upper elevations.

* WHERE…Hailey, Ketchum, Galena Summit, Banner Summit, Stanley,

Copper Basin and Bellevue.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to heavier snow and

gusty winds. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.