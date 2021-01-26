Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 3:26AM MST until January 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of
10 to 20 inches at lower elevations, with highest elevations
around 2 feet. The Lost River Range should see 6 to 16 inches.
The Stanley Basin should see 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting 25 to
35 mph especially at mid and upper elevations.
* WHERE…Hailey, Ketchum, Galena Summit, Banner Summit, Stanley,
Copper Basin and Bellevue.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to heavier snow and
gusty winds. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
