Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:18PM MST until January 29 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 5
to 10 inches. Winds gusting 20 to 30 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range, including Idaho 36 over Emmigration
Summit.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. Temporary road closures are possible due to heavy
drifting of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.