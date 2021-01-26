Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:18PM MST until January 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7
inches. Areas around Crater of the Moon should 8 to 12 inches
total. For Idaho Falls and Rexburg, 2 inches or less. Winds
gusting 20 to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Lava Beds north of Shoshone, Carey, Craters of the
Moon, Tom Cat Summit, the INL Complex, Mud Lake, and St
Anthony.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and
evening commute. Expect possible highway and road closure due to
overwhelming drifting of snow makes keeping roads clear
difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.