Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 3:26AM MST until January 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and wind expected. 4 to 10 inches for locations
closer to the Snake Plain. Lower amounts closer to Willow Creek
Summit. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph.
* WHERE…Arco, Mackay and Howe.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
