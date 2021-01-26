Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 3:26AM MST until January 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches.
Areas around Crater of the Moon should 8 to 12 inches total. For
Idaho Falls and Rexburg, 2 inches or less. Winds gusting 20 to
35 mph.
* WHERE…Lava Beds north of Shoshone, Carey, Craters of the Moon,
Tom Cat Summit, the INL Complex, Mud Lake, and St Anthony.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.