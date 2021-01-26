Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 3:26AM MST until January 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to
6 inches at lower elevations and around 1 foot at mid and upper
elevations. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Dubois, Monida Pass, Lone Pine, Spencer and Small.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
