Special Weather Statement issued January 27 at 2:28PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of mainly light snow. 1 to 3 inches likely, with
higher amounts in the Bondurant area.

* WHERE…Star Valley and the Upper Green River Basin Foothills.
This includes Afton, Alpine, Pinedale, and Bondurant.

* WHEN…Now through Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect slick and snow covered roads with
decreased visibility at times.

