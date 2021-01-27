Special Weather Statement issued January 27 at 2:28PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of mainly light snow. 1 to 3 inches likely, with

higher amounts in the Bondurant area.

* WHERE…Star Valley and the Upper Green River Basin Foothills.

This includes Afton, Alpine, Pinedale, and Bondurant.

* WHEN…Now through Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect slick and snow covered roads with

decreased visibility at times.