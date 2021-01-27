Special Weather Statement issued January 27 at 6:16AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of mainly light snow. 1 to 3 inches likely, with
higher amounts in the Bondurant area.
* WHERE…Star Valley and the Upper Green River Basin Foothills.
This includes Afton, Alpine, Pinedale, and Bondurant.
* WHEN…Today through Thursday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect slick and snow covered roads with
decreased visibility at times.
Comments