Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 1:51AM MST until January 29 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of

6 to 16 inches, with some higher elevations around 18 to 24

inches. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park, Victor, Pine Creek Pass, Targhee Pass,

and Raynolds Pass.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to heavier snow

and gusty winds. Temporary road closures are possible as snow

control efforts attempt to keep up with the heavy drifting of

snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.