Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 1:51AM MST until January 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of
10 to 20 inches at lower elevations, with highest elevations
around 25 to 30 inches. The Lost River Range should see 6 to 16
inches. The Stanley Basin should see 4 to 8 inches. Winds
gusting 25 to 35 mph especially at mid and upper elevations.
* WHERE…Hailey, Ketchum, Galena Summit, Banner Summit,
Stanley, Copper Basin and Bellevue.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to heavier snow
and gusty winds. Expect temporary road closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.