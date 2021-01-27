Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 1:56PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 8 to 18 inches in the mountains and 4 to 8
inches in the lower elevations and basins. Winds gusting to 35
mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Sawtooth and Lost River Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes due
to heavier snow and gusty winds. Expect temporary road
closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.