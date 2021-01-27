Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 1:56PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 16 inches in the mountains and 3 to 6
inches in the lower elevations. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph will
create areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains including Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to heavier snow
and gusty winds. Temporary road closures are possible as snow
control efforts attempt to keep up with the heavy drifting of
snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.