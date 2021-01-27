Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 1:51AM MST until January 29 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to
9 inches. Winds gusting 20 to 30 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range, including Idaho 36 over Emigration
Summit, Wayan and Swan Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. Temporary road closures are possible due to heavy
drifting of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.