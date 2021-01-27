Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 1:51AM MST until January 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches.

Craters of the Moon and higher elevations adjacent to the Snake

Plain should see 8 to 12 inches total. The mountains from Dubois

north to the Montana border should see 10 to 18 inches. For

Idaho Falls and Rexburg, 2 inches or less. Winds gusting 20 to

35 mph.

* WHERE…Lava Beds north of Shoshone, Carey, Craters of the Moon,

Tom Cat Summit, Arco, Mackey, the I N L Complex, Mud Lake,

Dubois, Monida Pass, Small and St Anthony.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty

winds. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and

evening commute. Expect possible highway and road closure due

to overwhelming drifting of snow makes keeping roads clear

difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.