Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 1:56PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Total snow accumulations of 4 to
9 inches in the mountains and 2 to 4 inches in the lower
elevations. Winds gusting 20 to 30 mph may create areas of
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Bear River Range and the Caribou Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. Temporary road closures are possible due to heavy
drifting of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.