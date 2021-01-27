Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 1:56PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Total snow accumulations of 4 to
8 inches with locally higher amounts around 10 inches near
Craters of the Moon and Monida Pass. For Idaho Falls and
Rexburg, around 2 inches. Winds gusting 20 to 35 mph may produce
areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Lava Beds north of Shoshone, Carey, Craters of the
Moon, Tom Cat Summit, Arco, Mackey, the I N L Complex, Mud
Lake, Dubois, Monida Pass, Small and St Anthony.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and
evening commute. Expect possible highway and road closure due to
drifting of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.