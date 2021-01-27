Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 1:56PM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow at times.

Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches in the

mountains and 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations through

Thursday. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may create blowing and

drifting snow. For the Winter Weather Advisory, moderate snow is

expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches is expected

in the mountains with 2 to 4 inches in the lower elevations

Thursday night through Friday.

* WHERE…Wood River Region.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST Thursday.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Thursday to 5 PM

MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty

winds. Temporary road closures are possible due to drifting

snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.