Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 1:56PM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow at times.
Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches or more in the
mountains and 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations tonight
through Thursday. Locally gusty winds may produce areas of
blowing and drifting snow. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
moderate snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches in the mountains and 2 to 4 inches in the lower
elevations Thursday night through Friday.
* WHERE…Island Park region.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST Thursday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Thursday to 5 PM
MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. Temporary road closures are possible due to drifting
snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments