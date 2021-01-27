Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 2:24PM MST until January 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Blowing Snow over the East, Significant Snow across the
Northwest…
.Strong winds combined with a fresh snowpack will result in
significant blowing snow over portions of central Wyoming today.
A Pacific storm system will bring significant snowfall across
northwest Wyoming starting late this afternoon through Thursday.
* WHAT…Periods of snow and blowing snow, heavy at times. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across the southern end
of Yellowstone National Park and 1 to 3 inches in the Mammoth
area.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers can easily
become disoriented and lost.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.