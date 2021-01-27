Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 4:27AM MST until January 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Blowing Snow over the East, Significant Snow across the
Northwest…
.Strong winds combined with a fresh snowpack will result in
significant blowing snow over portions of central Wyoming today. A
Pacific storm system will bring significant snowfall across
northwest Wyoming from late this afternoon through Thursday.
* WHAT…Periods of snow and blowing snow, heavy at times. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the Gros Ventre Range
and 10 to 14 inches in the Tetons. Total snow accumulation of 3
to 6 inches in Jackson Hole Valley.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with slick roads,
especially over Teton and Togwotee passes. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility in the mountains.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers can easily
become disoriented and lost.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Please share your travel plans with
family and friends.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
