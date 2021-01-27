Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 4:27AM MST until January 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Blowing Snow over the East, Significant Snow across the
Northwest…
.Strong winds combined with a fresh snowpack will result in
significant blowing snow over portions of central Wyoming today. A
Pacific storm system will bring significant snowfall across
northwest Wyoming from late this afternoon through Thursday.
* WHAT…Periods of snow and blowing snow, heavy at times. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across the southern end of
Yellowstone National Park and 1 to 3 inches in the Mammoth area.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers can easily
become disoriented and lost.
Please share your travel plans with family and friends.
