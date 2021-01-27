Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 4:27 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 4:27AM MST until January 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Blowing Snow over the East, Significant Snow across the
Northwest…

.Strong winds combined with a fresh snowpack will result in
significant blowing snow over portions of central Wyoming today. A
Pacific storm system will bring significant snowfall across
northwest Wyoming from late this afternoon through Thursday.

* WHAT…Periods of snow and blowing snow, heavy at times. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across the southern end of
Yellowstone National Park and 1 to 3 inches in the Mammoth area.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers can easily
become disoriented and lost.
Please share your travel plans with family and friends.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content