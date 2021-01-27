Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 6:35PM MST until January 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Blowing Snow over the East, Significant Snow across the

Northwest…

.Strong winds combined with a fresh snowpack will result in

significant blowing snow over portions of central Wyoming today.

A Pacific storm system will bring significant snowfall across

northwest Wyoming starting late this afternoon through Thursday.

* WHAT…Periods of snow and blowing snow, heavy at times. Total

snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches in the Gros Ventre Range

and 10 to 14 inches in the Tetons. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches in Jackson Hole Valley.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with slick roads,

especially over Teton and Togwotee passes. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility in the mountains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers can

easily become disoriented and lost.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.