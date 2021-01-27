Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 6:35PM MST until January 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Blowing Snow over the East, Significant Snow across the

Northwest…

.Strong winds combined with a fresh snowpack will result in

significant blowing snow over portions of central Wyoming today.

A Pacific storm system will bring significant snowfall across

northwest Wyoming starting late this afternoon through Thursday.

* WHAT…Periods of snow and blowing snow, heavy at times. Total

snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across the southern end

of Yellowstone National Park and 1 to 3 inches in the Mammoth

area.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers can

easily become disoriented and lost.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.