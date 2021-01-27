Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 9:43PM MST until January 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow across the Northwest…
A Pacific storm system will bring significant snowfall across
northwest Wyoming through Thursday.
* WHAT…Periods of snow and blowing snow, heavy at times. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across the southern end
of Yellowstone National Park and 1 to 3 inches in the Mammoth
area.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers can
easily become disoriented and lost.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.