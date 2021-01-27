Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 9:43PM MST until January 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow across the Northwest…

A Pacific storm system will bring significant snowfall across

northwest Wyoming through Thursday.

* WHAT…Periods of snow and blowing snow, heavy at times. Total

snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across the southern end

of Yellowstone National Park and 1 to 3 inches in the Mammoth

area.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers can

easily become disoriented and lost.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.