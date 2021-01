Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of light to moderate snow. Additional

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts at

increased elevations.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming mountain ranges.

* WHEN…Now through this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds may cause blowing snow and

reduced visibility at times.