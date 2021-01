Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of light snow. Additional accumulations of 1 to

2 inches.

* WHERE…Star Valley and the Upper Green River Basin Foothills.

This includes Afton, Alpine, Pinedale, and Bondurant.

* WHEN…Now through this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect slick and snow covered roads with

decreased visibility at times.