Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 1:20PM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional accumulations of 6 to

16 inches over the mountains and passes with 1 to 5 inches in

the lower elevations.

* WHERE…Dubois north to Monida Pass.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty

winds. Expect possible highway and road closures due to drifting

of snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.