Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 1:20PM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Additional accumulations of 6 to 16
inches possible in the mountains and over passes with 2 to 6
inches in the lower elevations.
* WHERE…Smokey, Pioneer, and Centennial Mountains. Including
Galena Summit and Targhee Pass.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
winds. Temporary road closures are possible due to drifting
snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.