Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 2:41AM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times, and gusty winds. Additional

accumulations of 4 to 10 inches in the mountains. For the

Stanley Basin, look for an additional 1 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Stanley, Banner Summit and the Lost River Range

including Mt Borah.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially over

mountain passes due to heavier snow and gusty winds. Expect

temporary road closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.