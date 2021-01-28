Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 2:41AM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times, and gusty winds. Additional
accumulations of 4 to 10 inches in the mountains. For the
Stanley Basin, look for an additional 1 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Stanley, Banner Summit and the Lost River Range
including Mt Borah.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially over
mountain passes due to heavier snow and gusty winds. Expect
temporary road closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.