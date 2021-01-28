Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 2:41AM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times, and gusty winds. Additional

accumulations of 4 to 10 inches at lower elevations and 10 to 20

inches in the higher mountains.

* WHERE…Island Park, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST Today. For

the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Today to 5 PM MST

Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty

winds. Temporary road closures are possible due to drifting

snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.